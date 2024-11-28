Previous
Planes, trains and automobiles by nannasgotitgoingon
172 / 365

Planes, trains and automobiles

Leg 1 of 3 flights to get to the west coast to see the other minions and celebrate a birthday. Loved the mural in a noodle dumpling place at the Melb airport.
28th November 2024 28th Nov 24

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
47% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact