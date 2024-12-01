Sign up
174 / 365
Nippers morning
Beautiful day down by the beach watching the young nippers getting ready for a competition.
1st December 2024
1st Dec 24
Elisa Smith
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
882
photos
95
followers
134
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365-2
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
1st December 2024 9:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
nippers
,
‘surf
,
lifesavers’
,
‘western
,
australia’
Diana
Lovely capture of this beautiful beach scene, it nust have been fun to watch.
December 1st, 2024
