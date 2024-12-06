Sign up
Previous
177 / 365
Lost
On a busy highway, trucks flying by, I’m sure they all avoided this lost little guy. Taken 05.12.24
6th December 2024
6th Dec 24
2
0
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
887
photos
95
followers
134
following
48% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365-2
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
5th December 2024 10:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lost
,
toy
,
sad
,
highway
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured, hope someone finds it first.
December 6th, 2024
Babs
ace
Oh no hope he finds his way home
December 6th, 2024
