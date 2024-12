Donna and Blitzen

Today was a good day. We have a happy minion who had a great day. The last week of primary school, movie days, graduations, school discos, time with cousins. Today swimming, water fights, takeout for tea, now showered in bed and out like a light, the warm rosy blush of the sun on his sweet face. These are the moments you cherish.



Also licorice all-sorts, they are good too. nom nom nom.