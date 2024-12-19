Sign up
Previous
182 / 365
Silent Night
Not many more sleeps.
19th December 2024
19th Dec 24
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
898
photos
96
followers
134
following
49% complete
View this month »
175
176
177
178
179
180
181
182
Latest from all albums
311
179
312
313
180
181
314
182
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365-2
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
19th December 2024 11:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
glitter
,
green
,
glass
,
gold
,
stars
,
ribbons
,
presents
