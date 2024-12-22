Previous
Bubbles by nannasgotitgoingon
184 / 365

Bubbles

Glass fish ornament with red paper behind, quick phone snap at desk, not very clear but I like the effect.
22nd December 2024 22nd Dec 24

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
50% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
wonderful abstract.
December 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact