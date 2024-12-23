Merry Christmas

Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas and a Happy and Prosperous New Year. Thank you for sharing your time and photos it's been an absolute pleasure and I am constantly inspired by what I see here and eager to learn more.



What did I get for Christmas? I got fat... okay fatter, lol.



Mum is 82, Finnish and very traditional so there are mandatory (happily though) items that must appear prior to Christmas eve.



These ones here are Joulu Torttus. Usually they are dusted with icing sugar, but these were cooling off. I think the most of the Christmas baking is just butter cooked in various forms and sprinked with sugar. 😂

