Previous
189 / 365
Wild Fennel
The light off my daughters car was bouncing into the kitchen, had to stick the flowers in their path, also might of mucked about a tad in lightroom. Just a bit. Best on black.
28th December 2024
28th Dec 24
1
1
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
909
photos
96
followers
134
following
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-2
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
28th December 2024 8:01am
Tags
blue
,
wild
,
lightroom
,
fennel
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and light.
December 28th, 2024
