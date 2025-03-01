Sign up
Previous
192 / 365
Aurora
Finally!!! Went out to try my hand at some astro photography with my local photogroup and what a night. Though while god gives with one hand, he can take with another..... Some how (??????) I had flicked just jpgs on, no raw, waaaaaaaah!!!! Oh well.
1st March 2025
1st Mar 25
1
0
Elisa Smith
@nannasgotitgoingon
17.01.2024 Update 2025 will be the third round in. 365 has a wonderfull array of people whose talents inspires me to do better everyday,...
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365-2
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
1st March 2025 10:17pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
aurora.
Joan Robillard
ace
I feel for you But wow!
March 1st, 2025
