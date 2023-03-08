064 - Bruce's Bend

Saw the clouds this morning and thought I would jump in the car to catch the sunrise. Went down to Bruce's Bend and while snapping got to talking to another looking for a wrecked boat who turns out to be a photographer. Had a really interesting conversation about photography and he was very generous with his time and advice. Thought I would share his website as he is a landscape photographer for those who are or might be interested to see his work. Lovely fellow John Wiseman https://www.johnwiseman.com.au/home