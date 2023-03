070 - Rower

Out and about early this morning, taking photo's of the sunrise over the George Chaffey Bridge which connects Mildura in Victoria to Buronga in NSW. I was lucky enough to be there when this rower was getting in and he was happy enough for me to take some photos. I have cropped the photo in a bit, but no other edits, left it as is, maybe should have lightened it, but liked it as it was.