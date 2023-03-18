Previous
075 - Almond Tree Rows by nannasgotitgoingon
075 - Almond Tree Rows

Hot and blustery day with the temp supposed to get to 42c today, so headed out earlyish to beat the heat.
18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

Elisa Smith

@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
Great capture of these lovely lines of trees.
March 18th, 2023  
A wonderful line of trees
March 18th, 2023  
