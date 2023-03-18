Sign up
75 / 365
075 - Almond Tree Rows
Hot and blustery day with the temp supposed to get to 42c today, so headed out earlyish to beat the heat.
18th March 2023
18th Mar 23
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
81
photos
30
followers
57
following
68
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
71
4
72
5
73
6
74
75
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
18th March 2023 11:32am
Tags
almond tree rows
Diana
ace
Great capture of these lovely lines of trees.
March 18th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A wonderful line of trees
March 18th, 2023
