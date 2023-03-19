Sign up
76 / 365
076 - Prickly Pear
Prickly pear cactus that people grow locally for the fruit.
I did add a filter to draw a bit of the fruit colours out.
19th March 2023
19th Mar 23
Elisa Smith
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
5
1
365
NIKON D7500
19th March 2023 10:42am
prickly pear cactus
Diana
I love eating these and you captured them so beautifully!
March 19th, 2023
