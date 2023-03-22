Previous
079 - Swamp Hens and Ducks by nannasgotitgoingon
79 / 365

079 - Swamp Hens and Ducks

Trying my hand at birds. The middle swamp hen is out of focus and I did some heavy editing to try and sharpen it up a bit and get some of the colours to come alive as it was in a bit of cloud shadow.
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
21% complete

View this month »

amyK ace
Nice timing
March 23rd, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely
March 23rd, 2023  
