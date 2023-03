081 - Polka Dot Heart

Trip to the Botanical Gardens over the river in NSW today with the intention of trying to find a 'Botanical' themed photo which needed to include plants, flowers or foliage with insects or lizards. I found this polka dot ? name? cactus which I fell in love with instantly and had to take way too many photos of. I did muck around with different edits but preferred the original with a minor crop.