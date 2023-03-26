083 - Lazy Sunday Mornings

Had a fabulous night in with the kids last night. My son had been away on site for work for the last week and it was an impromptu catch up coupled with good wine, good food and rousing game of Bananagrams. With a late night and me still in my jim jams and no desire to get out and about, still life's it is.



I got these flowers when I picked up the Banksia's with the intention of taking photos at some stage. They have had no love what so ever and are a bit crispy, so though it's your turn to shine today baby - Austin Power vibes this morning as well, who knows why? Not sure what they are called. Ended up with so many photos that I really loved.