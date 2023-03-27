084 - I Went back and asked

I went back and asked if I could take a photo today of the barber as it was another grey day, but sadly it was far from the same setup, feel from the other day. All of the high chrome chairs were covered, he wasn't sitting in the chair drinking coffee alone reading his phone, the day wasn't as dark, it just didn't have the same zing that it did when I first I walked past - buuut I did ask and they had no issue, so another small goal ticked off.



After this I saw a beautiful motorbike that would have made a fab photo parked up outside a cafe. Drove past several times, got out and stood beside my car with the camera, then chickened out. The breakfast crowd was large, I had pants I don't like and look gross in, didn't want to draw attention to myself. So next time wear clothing I am comfortable in and just walk up and take the shot!!!! I have to remember it's a moment in time and then it's gone.