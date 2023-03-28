Previous
085 - 100% Humidity
085 - 100% Humidity

We had good rain last night, a constant drizzle which we have needed as it has been dry for too long now. My daughter before rushing of to work told me with a raised eyebrow, we have 100% humidity today. Both having been born in semi arid country find this a uncomfortable thought. Opening the car door down at the rivers edge this morning the moisture in the air and the smell of damp earth and vegetation hit me, almost like you can feel the pressure of the air, brings you alive, reminds me of wonderful far of holidays. The river looked beautiful with a fine mist over it, and I actually took photos of people walking on the river path, but this was my favourite of the morning.
