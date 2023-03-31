Previous
088 - Fluorescence by nannasgotitgoingon
88 / 365

088 - Fluorescence

Fluorescent light in the foyer, phone photo and mucked about with the cropping and colours to get it half and half.
31st March 2023 31st Mar 23

Elisa Smith

@nannasgotitgoingon
Photo Details

Antonio-S ace
I like this. Simplicity with good taste and the detail of being asymmetrical, with the left side marking the transition to the right side.
March 31st, 2023  
Pam ace
Excellent!
March 31st, 2023  
