Bad moon rising by nannasgotitgoingon
162 / 365

Bad moon rising

Rushed out to get photos of the sky and the moon, and obviously was not steady of hand. Took 10 photos and they were all wobbly, this was all I've got for the day.
15th June 2023 15th Jun 23

Elisa Smith

@nannasgotitgoingon
Joan Robillard ace
Cool
June 19th, 2023  
Diana ace
It looks like a neat ICM.
June 19th, 2023  
Christina ace
haha I have done that many times. I get all excited thinking I've nailed it, forget my glasses so i don't know any different until I get it on the screen. It's all a learning experience right?
June 19th, 2023  
Karen ace
lol - I can only reiterate what Christina says! 💐
June 19th, 2023  
