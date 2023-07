Cows

Headed out to Spear Creek which passes by the old rodeo grounds, now home to meandering cows and horses roaming about lazily. Had to stop as the horns were show stoppers. Not sure of the breed maybe Texas Longhorns? Not the usual type of cattle that I was used to seeing growing up here.



I have used the Lightroom Modern 01 filter again as was a bit of cloud cover and the big old fella was under the shade of the tree.