Previous
237 / 365
Copper Stack
This morning was all about the stacks. Went for a drive up to the railway station which is on the front step of the mine to take some photos.
27th August 2023
27th Aug 23
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
Photo Details
Tags
stack
,
copper
,
mount isa
Dawn
ace
A cool image
August 27th, 2023
