Copper Stack by nannasgotitgoingon
237 / 365

Copper Stack

This morning was all about the stacks. Went for a drive up to the railway station which is on the front step of the mine to take some photos.
27th August 2023 27th Aug 23

Elisa Smith

Photo Details

Dawn
August 27th, 2023  
