Art’s subjective right?

We have an extra 5 in the house this weekend, my niece and her three girls, my close cousin who is also Mums god daughter. The house is full of laughter, tears, shared memories and new memories being made. I have not taken any photos today. It is hectic. This is from last week, there were cake tins and wall hooks and a wall in dire need of painting, the feeling of never ending job list of works ahead of me.