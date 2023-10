Coffee is King

The world is in a total state of bedlam, and this weekend is the final weekend for mum in her adopted hometown. The removalists are coming to take her bits and bobs away to join us down south. The days have been long and humid and my old body doesn’t bounce back as it once used to, but I am thankful to have found these girls, out and about early, making the best damn coffee I’ve hand in about three months! Time to take five and just enjoy the sunrise.