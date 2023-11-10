Sign up
Previous
312 / 365
Fields of dreams
I have been stalking this garlic field for days and just had to stop and take some photos this afternoon. All I could think about was a fresh bruschetta for the rest of the evening.
10th November 2023
10th Nov 23
Elisa Smith
@nannasgotitgoingon
1
365
NIKON D7500
10th November 2023 6:00pm
Tags
sunset
,
garlic
,
fields
