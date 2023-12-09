Sign up
341 / 365
Himalayan Cedar - I think
From yesterday. I really love how the resin droplets are like little jewels.
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
Elisa Smith
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
8th December 2023 8:46am
Tags
pine
cone
himalayan
cedar
Diana
Wonderful focus and dof, they are beautiful!
December 9th, 2023
Bill Davidson
Super Image.
December 9th, 2023
