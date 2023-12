Here's some Weird Flowers

My daughter-in-law called to ask if I was home as she found some weird flowers that she thought I would like to take photos of. Yes they are weird and yes, I was chuffed. I had taken photos of these weirdos at the beginning of the year and yes they still are odd and on the edge of yeah/nah, but they delight me with the way they catch the light nevertheless and must be spun around in the afternoon light and chuckled at.