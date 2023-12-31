This is Wally

I was coming up from taking photos of people enjoying their New Year's Day by the river and on turning the corner saw a guy taking his Macaw for a walk amongst the sprinklers on his front lawn, (super-hot day), just had to spin the car around and ask 'Can I take a photo of your Macaw' hahaha. Guy was having a beer, late afternoon, and was quite happy to let me take a couple of quick snaps of Wally who is two and super curious.



This was taken on the 01.01.24, and I am filling a hole as I missed taking a photo on 31.12.23