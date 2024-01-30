Sign up
Previous
Photo 392
Pipi shells and rock
As I was tidying up (slowly post Christmas), I found these guys in a ziplock bag tucked in the bottom of a box. Shellicks beach I think.
30th January 2024
30th Jan 24
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
30th January 2024 2:02pm
Tags
stones
,
shells
,
wood
,
skipping
,
pipi
