073.1 Iittala vase with Swan Pods

From the other day, really enjoyed playing around with these items and setting them up. This was another that I quite liked. Couple of filters and cropped as well.



I found the little Iittala vase on market place locally which was quite unusual. My family is Finnish with me being the only one born in Australia when my parents immigrated here in the 60's. So finding little treasures like this are wonderful but very hard to come by here as I don't think many Finns settled in the area. It reminds me of my mothers house and all of the beautiful Finnish glass and textiles she has in her home. Connects me in some way.