077.1 - River Gums by nannasgotitgoingon
9 / 365

077.1 - River Gums

More river gums at Apex Park. If you zoom in you can see the lines of the recent flood levels on the trunks.
20th March 2023 20th Mar 23

Elisa Smith

@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
Ulrika ace
Beautiful ❤️
March 20th, 2023  
