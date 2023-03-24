Sign up
13 / 365
081.1 - Bees Knees
Found a bee, had to edit away to get him unfuzzy. I think I need to go a buy a lens that gets up closer. He has pollen on his head. 😍🥰🐝
5
1
JackieR
ace
Don't rush to buy a lens would be my advice, find your niche first.
This is a great shot, point of focus looks spot on
March 24th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Sound advice. I only just figured out how to turn the flash off the other day. Just winging it over here, lol, but having a lot of fun!
March 24th, 2023
JackieR
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
I did a fabulous, free on line course just before pandemic. Google AYWMC ( a year with my camera) see what you think, there's a few graduates here on 365!!
March 24th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Will do, thanks. I have some surgery coming up next week and will be out of action for a couple of weeks, so will have plenty of time up my sleeve. I have a couple of other youtube links lined up as well to check out.
March 24th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Gorgeous capture.
March 24th, 2023
This is a great shot, point of focus looks spot on