081.1 - Bees Knees by nannasgotitgoingon
13 / 365

081.1 - Bees Knees

Found a bee, had to edit away to get him unfuzzy. I think I need to go a buy a lens that gets up closer. He has pollen on his head. 😍🥰🐝
24th March 2023 24th Mar 23

Elisa Smith

JackieR ace
Don't rush to buy a lens would be my advice, find your niche first.

This is a great shot, point of focus looks spot on
March 24th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Sound advice. I only just figured out how to turn the flash off the other day. Just winging it over here, lol, but having a lot of fun!
March 24th, 2023  
JackieR ace
@nannasgotitgoingon I did a fabulous, free on line course just before pandemic. Google AYWMC ( a year with my camera) see what you think, there's a few graduates here on 365!!
March 24th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Will do, thanks. I have some surgery coming up next week and will be out of action for a couple of weeks, so will have plenty of time up my sleeve. I have a couple of other youtube links lined up as well to check out.
March 24th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Gorgeous capture.
March 24th, 2023  
