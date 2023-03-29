086.1 Lake Ranfurly

We have a few lakes around that dry out, and some can be salt lakes, I am pretty sure this is one of them. I went for a wander about to see what I could see as the reeds and grasses had great colour to them. When I had got back to the car and was just about to leave, the sun came out and lit up the long sand/bank line in the middle. I contemplated jumping out and getting back down closer and waiting around to see if it would happen again, but it was misty and reasonably cool, thought better of it, and I thought to myself that I am quite sure god/mother nature or what ever deity you believe in just likes to play games with us humans and has a genuine mischievous streak.