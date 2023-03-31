Previous
088.1 - Now I can see. by nannasgotitgoingon
20 / 365

088.1 - Now I can see.

Stuck in a bed not allowed to get out, have to think about what on earth to take photos of.
31st March 2023 31st Mar 23

Elisa Smith

@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
Renee Salamon ace
Great perspective and perfect contrasts in b&w
March 31st, 2023  
Pam ace
I like the reflections, and the lighting is superb. I hope you get out of that bed soon.
March 31st, 2023  
