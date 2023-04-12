Previous
100.1 - Abandoned Paper Wasp Nest by nannasgotitgoingon
32 / 365

100.1 - Abandoned Paper Wasp Nest

My grandson showed me a paper wasp nest that his mother had found last time they went camping.
12th April 2023 12th Apr 23

Elisa Smith

@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
Dawn ace
A nice detailed shot
April 12th, 2023  
Diana ace
Wonderful close up and detail.
April 12th, 2023  
