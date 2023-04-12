Sign up
32 / 365
100.1 - Abandoned Paper Wasp Nest
My grandson showed me a paper wasp nest that his mother had found last time they went camping.
12th April 2023
12th Apr 23
2
1
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
Tags
paper wasp nest" b&w
Dawn
ace
A nice detailed shot
April 12th, 2023
Diana
ace
Wonderful close up and detail.
April 12th, 2023
