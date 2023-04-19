Sign up
39 / 365
107.1 - The Scooter Gang
Today was fresh, quite a cool breeze. I sat out the front as the minions, on school holidays, scootered up and down the street. Whizzing past with tricks jumps and beaming grins. Sitting back reflecting on how lucky I am.
19th April 2023
19th Apr 23
2
0
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
Tags
holidays
,
trick jumps
,
scooter gang
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful bw
April 19th, 2023
Diana
ace
A lovely action shot and great b/w.
April 19th, 2023
