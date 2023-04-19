Previous
Next
107.1 - The Scooter Gang by nannasgotitgoingon
39 / 365

107.1 - The Scooter Gang

Today was fresh, quite a cool breeze. I sat out the front as the minions, on school holidays, scootered up and down the street. Whizzing past with tricks jumps and beaming grins. Sitting back reflecting on how lucky I am.
19th April 2023 19th Apr 23

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
10% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful bw
April 19th, 2023  
Diana ace
A lovely action shot and great b/w.
April 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise