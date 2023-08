Skater boarder with broom

I was taking photos of the mine stacks, turned and saw this young lad scooting down the curb and got one shot off before he disappeared behind a row of cars, yelled out to him as he passed closer 'I took a photo of you', he shot me a big grin and a thumbs up, ha ha. I was totally amazed that it worked as he was moving at a pace. Wonders will never cease.