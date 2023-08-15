Sign up
Previous
109 / 365
Last Ride
Last one for the Rodeo, thanks for being patient with my need to share all from the same day. I saw camels today, so that's gonna happen.
15th August 2023
15th Aug 23
Elisa Smith
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
Tags
rodeo
,
mount isa
,
bronc riding
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful action shot
August 15th, 2023
