I'm hiding by nannasgotitgoingon
I'm hiding

This little guy was very still on the rocks hoping I wouldn't notice him.

Black Fronted Dotterel
22nd August 2023 22nd Aug 23

Elisa Smith

Diana ace
Beautiful capture and light, the fabulous eye is a giveaway 😉
August 22nd, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
@ludwigsdiana Yep the eye is so bright. They are so cute and fast.
August 22nd, 2023  
