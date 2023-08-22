Sign up
Previous
116 / 365
I'm hiding
This little guy was very still on the rocks hoping I wouldn't notice him.
Black Fronted Dotterel
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
2
1
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
The Others
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
22nd August 2023 5:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hiding
,
black fronted dotterel
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and light, the fabulous eye is a giveaway 😉
August 22nd, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Yep the eye is so bright. They are so cute and fast.
August 22nd, 2023
