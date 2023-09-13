Previous
Copper Smelter Stack with Filter by nannasgotitgoingon
136 / 365

Copper Smelter Stack with Filter

Playing with the images, liked the light play on the smoke and wanted to emphasize it, had to play with the filters
13th September 2023 13th Sep 23

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
37% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Liz Gooster
Fabulous!
September 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise