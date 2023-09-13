Sign up
Previous
136 / 365
Copper Smelter Stack with Filter
Playing with the images, liked the light play on the smoke and wanted to emphasize it, had to play with the filters
13th September 2023
13th Sep 23
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
Views
5
5
Comments
1
1
Album
The Others
Taken
13th September 2023 3:37pm
Tags
filter
,
stack
,
copper
,
smelter
,
mount isa
Liz Gooster
Fabulous!
September 13th, 2023
