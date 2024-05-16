Previous
Crow in pomegranate rows by nannasgotitgoingon
Crow in pomegranate rows

The farmer had let the pomegranates go which the birds were loving this morning. Couldn't get any closer to the guy, he was keeping a close eye on me.

This was also taken 17.05.2024 as didn't take any photos on the 16th.
16th May 2024

Elisa Smith

@nannasgotitgoingon
