Chaffey Bend, Murray River II by nannasgotitgoingon
266 / 365

Chaffey Bend, Murray River II

Didn't need to do anything here either, straight out of camera, was going to crop but thought I would leave as it as well.
22nd June 2024 22nd Jun 24

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
72% complete

Diana ace
Beautifully captured, I love the rising mist.
June 22nd, 2024  
Bill Davidson
A lovely shot
June 22nd, 2024  
Sam Palmer
Lovely
June 22nd, 2024  
