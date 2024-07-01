Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
269 / 365
Sailing II
Boats on the shore this morning waiting for minions to learn how to sail.
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
748
photos
93
followers
137
following
73% complete
View this month »
262
263
264
265
266
267
268
269
Latest from all albums
267
74
75
76
77
268
269
78
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
The Others
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
1st July 2024 8:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
beach
,
ocean
,
townsville
,
shore
,
queensland
,
sailboats
,
sails
,
coral-sea
Diana
ace
I love this, such a fabulous shot with wonderful shadows! It brings back such fond memories. Lucky minions ;-)
July 1st, 2024
Bill Davidson
Great POV
July 1st, 2024
haskar
ace
Great composition and shadows. Nice in b&w.
July 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close