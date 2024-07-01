Previous
Sailing II by nannasgotitgoingon
269 / 365

Sailing II

Boats on the shore this morning waiting for minions to learn how to sail.
1st July 2024 1st Jul 24

Elisa Smith

@nannasgotitgoingon
Diana ace
I love this, such a fabulous shot with wonderful shadows! It brings back such fond memories. Lucky minions ;-)
July 1st, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Great POV
July 1st, 2024  
haskar ace
Great composition and shadows. Nice in b&w.
July 1st, 2024  
