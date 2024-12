Can I have my camera back?

Daughter had a work party in Euston, so we all went for a drive. While minion-wrangling unfortunately his interest in cameras and photography popped up again as it always does and he was off photographing everything along with the unfailing exuberance of a minion while using parkour, ninjary and military stealth crawls to ‘capture’ the ducks… I now need a nap!! 🤣