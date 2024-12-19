Sign up
314 / 365
Not a creature stirred.
With out the glitz.
19th December 2024
19th Dec 24
0
0
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
898
photos
96
followers
134
following
86% complete
307
308
309
310
311
312
313
314
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
The Others
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
19th December 2024 11:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stars
,
ribbons
,
angels
,
sparkle
,
presents
