Seed Pods II by nannasgotitgoingon
Seed Pods II

The pod at the top has a little bead of gum or nectar in it. I think I am going to need a macro lens....
29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

Elisa Smith

Christina ace
Beautiful fill the frame shot
December 29th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Nice frame filled shot.

Using your photo I have tried to identify. It is possibly Eucalyptus sideroxylon or it could be a Corymbia, both part of the Myrtaceae family and both commonly referred to as eucalypts. Either way it is a native.
December 29th, 2024  
Elisa Smith ace
@ankers70 Fab, thanks, I was going to have a look but dishes called me away haha.
December 29th, 2024  
Elisa Smith ace
@christinav Thanks.
December 29th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and colours.
December 29th, 2024  
