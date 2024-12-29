Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
319 / 365
Seed Pods II
The pod at the top has a little bead of gum or nectar in it. I think I am going to need a macro lens....
29th December 2024
29th Dec 24
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
911
photos
96
followers
134
following
87% complete
View this month »
312
313
314
315
316
317
318
319
Latest from all albums
316
317
187
188
318
189
319
190
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
The Others
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
29th December 2024 10:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
seed
,
vase
,
lightroom
,
pods
,
look like olives
Christina
ace
Beautiful fill the frame shot
December 29th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Nice frame filled shot.
Using your photo I have tried to identify. It is possibly Eucalyptus sideroxylon or it could be a Corymbia, both part of the Myrtaceae family and both commonly referred to as eucalypts. Either way it is a native.
December 29th, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
@ankers70
Fab, thanks, I was going to have a look but dishes called me away haha.
December 29th, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
@christinav
Thanks.
December 29th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and colours.
December 29th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Using your photo I have tried to identify. It is possibly Eucalyptus sideroxylon or it could be a Corymbia, both part of the Myrtaceae family and both commonly referred to as eucalypts. Either way it is a native.