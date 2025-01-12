Previous
Tom Hardies. by nannasgotitgoingon
Tom Hardies.

I am milking them for all they are worth. Down to the survivors of the bunches, the hardy ones.
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
Josh Sharp
Excellent contrast. What lens did you have on the Nikon?
January 12th, 2025  
Diana ace
Such a stunning shot of these gorgeous flowers, wonderful detail and light.
January 12th, 2025  
