Previous
330 / 365
Tom Hardies.
I am milking them for all they are worth. Down to the survivors of the bunches, the hardy ones.
12th January 2025
12th Jan 25
2
2
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
936
photos
96
followers
135
following
90% complete
323
324
325
326
327
328
329
330
327
10
328
11
12
329
13
330
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
The Others
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
12th January 2025 10:33am
red
,
yellow
,
flowers
,
spikey
,
paper daisies
Josh Sharp
Excellent contrast. What lens did you have on the Nikon?
January 12th, 2025
Diana
ace
Such a stunning shot of these gorgeous flowers, wonderful detail and light.
January 12th, 2025
