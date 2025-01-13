Sign up
Previous
331 / 365
Cosmos & Spiky
Still playing with the new lense. I did use the doge tool in Lightroom to lift the light on the yellow bits (disc florets) in the cosmos. Tried to make it sort of random. Look okay? Thoughts?
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
1
0
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
The Others
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
13th January 2025 9:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
cosmos
,
still-life
,
spiky
winghong_ho
Beautiful.
January 13th, 2025
