Cosmos & Spiky by nannasgotitgoingon
Cosmos & Spiky

Still playing with the new lense. I did use the doge tool in Lightroom to lift the light on the yellow bits (disc florets) in the cosmos. Tried to make it sort of random. Look okay? Thoughts?
13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

Elisa Smith

winghong_ho
Beautiful.
January 13th, 2025  
