332 / 365
Abstract
Again just mucking about with water and glass.
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
940
photos
96
followers
139
following
90% complete
325
326
327
328
329
330
331
332
12
329
13
330
331
14
15
332
Views
1
Album
The Others
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
14th January 2025 10:47am
Tags
red
,
water
,
glass
,
orange
,
lemon
,
vase
,
yello
,
rubic-cube
