There's gonna be some dancin'

Was feeling rather indifferent this afternoon, hours of paperwork followed by a good meal, and tired from a lack lustre night of sleep, thought I would skip photos for the day but then thought better of it. Just go find something to put in that gorgeous afternoon light streaming in through the window, bouncing around on the wall. Glad I did. My daughter painted Gustav a long, long time ago, I yoinked him out of her room and threw him on a table with the prickly flower (I think it's a sea holly) and was very happy with the outcomes. The flower in this is not in focus, but I think I can get away with it. Best on black.